UGA professors want protesting students’ suspensions lifted

ATHENS — A group of University of Georgia professors has called on the university to immediately lift the suspensions of students who were arrested Monday in a campus protest.

A letter signed by at least 180 professors was submitted to the administration on Friday says UGA had the right to bring in the police and enforce campus free speech policies.

But the letter calls the suspensions “unwarranted and antithetical to our educational mission,” according to a copy seen by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.