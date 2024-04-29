BreakingNews
TRAFFIC ALERT | Gas station fire off I-75 in Atlanta snarls traffic
News

UGA professors want protesting students’ suspensions lifted

By
31 minutes ago

ATHENS — A group of University of Georgia professors has called on the university to immediately lift the suspensions of students who were arrested Monday in a campus protest.

A letter signed by at least 180 professors was submitted to the administration on Friday says UGA had the right to bring in the police and enforce campus free speech policies.

But the letter calls the suspensions “unwarranted and antithetical to our educational mission,” according to a copy seen by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Nine students were among 16 people arrested for criminal trespass by UGA police on Monday during a protest against Israel’s war in Gaza. All have been suspended from UGA, according to some of the students.

» Read the full story here

Protesters in zip ties wait to be taken away in police vans after demonstrations Monday on the University of Georgia campus in Athens against Israel's war in Gaza. (Fletcher Page/The Atlanta Journal-Constitution/TNS)

Credit: TNS

icon to expand image

Credit: TNS

About the Author

Follow Fletcher Page on twitter

Fletcher Page is Athens bureau chief covering northeast Georgia for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Editors' Picks

Ozempic, weight loss drugs send ripples through Atlanta health and fitness community

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Hartsfield-Jackson’s outgoing general manager leaves a long to-do list
2h ago

Credit: Joe Kovac Jr.

Son of couple slain at Lake Oconee 10 years ago says mystery ‘drives us nuts’

Credit: TNS

OPINION
MURPHY: The election is 6 months away- are you better off than you were four years ago?

Credit: TNS

OPINION
MURPHY: The election is 6 months away- are you better off than you were four years ago?

Credit: Riley Bunch

Will the weather cooperate for this weekend’s Shaky Knees music festival?
17m ago
The Latest
‘We should be speaking up’: Georgia commencement speakers talk protests
53m ago
United Methodists look to move forward after anti-LGBTQ language is removed
55m ago
‘We should be speaking up’: Georgia commencement speakers talk protests
2h ago
Featured

Credit: AP

Bradley’s Buzz: Braves-Dodgers. Need we say more? (Though we will)
The surprising health benefits of scheduling lazy days
15 things to do this weekend: Fiesta de Mayo, free comic books and more