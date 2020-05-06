Latest Atlanta coronavirus news: Georgia’s COVID-19 deaths near 1,300

» Photos: Georgians offer Mother's Day tributes from afar

Noon: The Department of Public Health updated Georgia's tolls from the coronavirus. There are now 1,258 deaths from COVID-19 and 29,560 confirmed cases.

11:45 a.m.: While most of the country is Googling recipes for banana bread, Georgians are seeking ways to cook a certain vegetable.

11:30 a.m.: This election will look like none other before. Mark Niesse has the answers to your questions about voting absentee in Georgia.

11:30 a.m.: With their lives restricted for their safety, the 300 residents of the Mount Vernon Towers Condominiums in Sandy Springs lost their amusement. Students at Wesleyan School in Peachtree Corners are trying to give it back, Bo Emerson reports.

11 a.m.: Gov. Brian Kemp visited Albany on Tuesday to celebrate efforts to contain the virus in southwest Georgia — and warn of another outbreak across the state. Greg Bluestein and Curtis Compton have the story.

11 a.m.: A second large-scale coronavirus testing event will be held at the Infinite Energy Center in Duluth on Friday. Amanda C. Coyne has the details.

9 a.m.: During National Nurses Week, Subway customers can do their part to help feed hardworking health care professionals by ordering through Postmates. Kiersten Willis details how you can help.

8:30 a.m.: The coronavirus has imperiled the life of events as well as individuals, and the AJC Decatur Book Festival, the largest independent book festival in the U.S., is trying to adjust. Bo Emerson reports on how the board may change the festival to make sure it's safe.

6:30 a.m.: More than $400 million in federal emergency aid will flow to public schools in Georgia after state education officials accepted money from the CARES Act coronavirus relief fund, Ty Tagami reports.

Despite weeks of social distancing to contain the coronavirus, the outbreak continues to worsen in many parts of Georgia, a federal report shows.

