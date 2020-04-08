Coronavirus, cold or the flu? Here’s how to tell the difference

The flu, or influenza, stems from four types of viruses: A, B, C and D. It’s influenza viruses A and B that cause the flu season each year, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. C viruses typically lead to mild illness and are not thought to be a part of the annual flu epidemic. D viruses, meanwhile, are not known to infect or cause human illness; they primarily affect cattle.

Explore Study shows new progress being made for universal flu vaccine

What is a cold?

The CDC reports a cold can be caused by many viruses, but the primary cause comes from rhinoviruses.

The symptoms for both viruses present some overlap, but there are a few differences between the two.

Covid-19 hit during cold/flu season.



Wondering if you might have the virus?



This chart on #covid19 v. cold v. flu is helpful: pic.twitter.com/iDk6eG0cm5 — Julia Belluz (@juliaoftoronto) March 9, 2020

Coronavirus symptoms typically start gradually include the following, according to WHO:

Among the common symptoms are:

tiredness

dry cough

fever

Some people may experience the following:

aches and pains

nasal congestion

runny nose

sore throat

diarrhea

Symptoms are typically mild, according to WHO, with the CDC saying that is also typically the case with children. Sometimes, people become infected but do not show any symptoms or feel unwell. One in six people infected with COVID-19 falls seriously ill and experience trouble breathing. However, older people and those with underlying illnesses — including heart issues, diabetes or high blood pressure — are more likely to develop serious illness.

Flu symptoms begin abruptly and include the following, according to the CDC:

cough

sore throat

runny or stuffy nose

muscle or body aches headaches

fatigue/tiredness

fever

chills

Some people may experience vomiting and diarrhea, but it is more common in children than in adults, according the agency. Antiviral drugs can lessen symptoms and shorten the duration of the flu by one or two days. Additionally, the drugs can prevent serious complications of the infection, including pneumonia. People who are at higher risk of flu complications can be treated with antiviral medication, which can potentially mean the difference between milder or a more serious illness.

Cold symptoms begin gradually include the following, according to the CDC:

coughing

sneezing

runny nose

sore throat

body aches

headaches

There’s no cure for the cold, and most people recover in 7-10 days, according to the agency. Still, for people with respiratory illnesses like asthma or weakened immune systems, the CDC said it’s possible to develop serious illnesses like pneumonia or bronchitis. People with a cold are encouraged to drink enough fluids and get plenty of rest. Over-the-counter medicines can also provide comfort, but they won’t shorten the duration of a cold.

Should anyone be doubtful of a potential virus they’ve contracted and experiences the above symptoms, they should check with their doctor.