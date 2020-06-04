Map: Coronavirus deaths and cases in Georgia (updated July 18, 3 p.m.)

UPDATED July 18, 3 p.m.: The Department of Public Health’s coronavirus page now updates once a day at 3 p.m.
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution is keeping track of reported coronavirus deaths and cases across Georgia according to the Department of Public Health. See details in the map below. See the DPH's guide to their data for more information about definitions.
DEATHS: 3,168 | Deaths have been confirmed in 143 counties. County is determined by the patient’s residence, when known, not by where they were treated.
CONFIRMED CASES: 139,872 | Cases have been confirmed in every county.
» NEW DASHBOARD: The AJC's redesigned page of real-time charts tracking the virus
Tap each county on the map below to see the reported deaths and cases there.
- Georgia to reactivate makeshift hospital at Atlanta convention center
- Three COVID-19 cases confirmed in Cobb court system
- Third metro Atlanta transit worker dies of COVID-19
- Four more Georgia Tech athletes test positive for COVID-19
- Coronavirus cases from North Georgia youth camp outbreak rising
- Contact tracers struggle to keep up as Georgia's cases surge
- COVID-19 'superspreading' took place across metro Atlanta, study finds
- Two employees test positive for COVID-19 at Fulton courts office
- Henry County suspends in-person meetings after positive COVID-19 tests
- 3 Georgia Tech athletes, 3 staff members test positive for COVID-19
- Rockdale County deputy dies after contracting COVID-19
- Georgia's coronavirus death toll rises to 425; cases reach 11,859
- List of infected Georgia nursing and senior care homes nearly doubles
- Outbreak apparently taking heavier toll on blacks
- Just a handful of Georgia counties have no reported coronavirus outbreaks
- ICE detainees in Georgia test positive for novel coronavirus
- 2 Macon inmates test positive for coronavirus
- 67 residents, 7 employees reportedly test positive at Augusta nursing home
- At least 1 more Kennessaw Whole Foods employee tests positive for COVID-19
- 7 more coronavirus deaths confirmed in Georgia; case total rises to 1,387
- 2nd APD officer contracts COVID-19 as others await tests, results
- MARTA employee reports testing positive for coronavirus
- Metro Atlanta juvenile justice employee tests positive for coronavirus
- Second North Georgia church member dies after coronavirus diagnosis
- University of North Georgia student tests positive for COVID-19
- Fifth Georgia state senator tests positive for coronavirus
- Death toll rises to 38 due to coronavirus; 1,097 total cases
- DeKalb Jail inmate, employee test positive for COVID-19
- Clarke County reports first death from the coronavirus
- Civilian army employee at Fort Stewart tests positive for coronavirus
- Employee at Cumming Publix tests positive for coronavirus, store says
- Fulton courts closes room after visitor tests positive for COVID-19
- Coronavirus death toll rises to 26 in Georgia; 800 total cases
- The coronavirus claims two Georgia health care workers
- First Fulton County inmate tests positive for COVID-19
- DeKalb Schools employee tests positive for coronavirus
- Four more Lee State prisoners tested for COVID-19
- Atlanta City Hall snack shop employee tests positive for coronavirus
- Confirmed and presumptive cases of virus in Georgia increase to 17
- Acworth day care teacher tests positive for coronavirus, school closes
- Kemp: ATL passenger screened for coronavirus after South Korea flight
- Fulton closing schools Tuesday after teacher tests positive for coronavirus
- Georgia preparing park for isolating patients exposed to coronavirus
More real-time coronavirus reports and maps:
- Georgia Department of Public Health: COVID-19 cases in Georgia
- Centers for Disease Control: United States map | Global map
- World Health Organization: Daily situation reports
- Johns Hopkins: Global map and data dashboard