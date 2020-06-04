X

Map: Coronavirus deaths and cases in Georgia (updated July 18, 3 p.m.)

Fact vs. fiction: Official sources for coronavirus news With news about the new coronavirus continuing to emerge, there's also a heavy dose of misinformation on social media. Here are official sources Georgians can use for information on COVID-19. Cobb County residents can visit the Cobb and Douglas Public Health website. DeKalb County residents can click over to the DeKalb Board of Health website. The Fulton County Board of Health website provides information on COVID-19 for residents.

An updated count of coronavirus deaths and cases reported across the state

UPDATED July 18, 3 p.m.: The Department of Public Health’s coronavirus page now updates once a day at 3 p.m.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution is keeping track of reported coronavirus deaths and cases across Georgia according to the Department of Public Health. See details in the map below. See the DPH's guide to their data for more information about definitions.

DEATHS: 3,168 | Deaths have been confirmed in 143 counties. County is determined by the patient’s residence, when known, not by where they were treated.

CONFIRMED CASES: 139,872 | Cases have been confirmed in every county.

» NEW DASHBOARD: The AJC's redesigned page of real-time charts tracking the virus

Tap each county on the map below to see the reported deaths and cases there.

 

