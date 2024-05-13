A.M. ATL: A weekend of gun violence

Morning, y’all! Welcome back. Hope all the moms and mom figures had a lovely holiday — and hope you all enjoyed our little weekend peek at the Northern Lights, too. Today’s forecast calls for scattered showers with temperatures in the low 70s.

In a surprising turn of events, the Hawks secured the No. 1 overall pick in next month’s NBA Draft.

More on that — plus a busy week of college commencements, early voting and an uproar over Anita Baker — in a bit. But first, the latest on a pair of violent weekend incidents.

DEADLY SHOOTINGS

Credit: David Aaro/AJC Credit: David Aaro/AJC

Two chaotic incidents left three people dead and seven more — including multiple police officers — wounded by gunfire in Atlanta over the weekend. Both situations arose in public places and left communities rattled.

Here’s what we know so far.

1. Gunfire erupted inside the Elleven45 Lounge, a nightclub on Peachtree Road NW in Buckhead, around 2:30 a.m. Sunday.

Two people died at the scene. Four more suffered gunshot wounds. Authorities have not released their identities, but all were between 20 and 30 years old.

Police did, however, quickly say the incident was “not a random act.” The shooting reportedly followed a “physical dispute” inside the club.

Elleven45 Lounge carries a history, too. After a series of shootings in 2019 and 2020, thousands of local residents signed a petition calling for the club to shut down.

“In these challenging times, our commitment to the security and safety of our community has only strengthened,” the club posted on social media Sunday.

Credit: Ben Hendren for the AJC Credit: Ben Hendren for the AJC

2. Details also remain scarce on a separate shooting that left three Atlanta police officers wounded and a suspect dead.

According to authorities, officers responded to the Capitol View neighborhood Saturday night after someone called about an armed person. They found a man wielding a gun and a knife on Desoto Avenue. A struggle ensued.

“While on the ground, what sounded like a gunshot could be heard,” the GBI said. “The man was subsequently shot by APD officers.”

Officials described the officers’ collective injuries as a graze wound, a shoulder wound and a leg wound. One officer left the hospital Sunday while the others had surgery. All are expected to recover.

Residents were shaken.

“Children everywhere. It’s the Lantern Parade today,” one witness said. “We had hordes of children carrying their lanterns to the Beltline avoiding crime scenes.”

Overall, Atlanta’s violent crime numbers are trending down this year compared to last — when the city reported a 21% decrease in homicides.

CONTENTIOUS COMMENCEMENT

Credit: Miguel Martinez/AJC Credit: Miguel Martinez/AJC

Emory University holds a restricted-attendance commencement ceremony this morning at Gas South Arena in Duluth, some 20 miles from campus.

The move is an attempt to mute any demonstrations over Israel’s actions in Gaza. But it could be the most eventful graduation of the season — at least until President Joe Biden delivers his Sunday commencement address at Morehouse College.

Stay tuned to AJC.com for all the latest, and check out complete graduation coverage (including photos!) right here.

AN EMERGING ALLY

While Biden’s Morehouse speech has drawn some criticism, U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock, D-Ga., said he’s “thrilled and honored.” Warnock’s emergence as one of the president’s most vocal supporters is a stark change from the 2022 election, the AJC’s Greg Bluestein reports.

CAST THOSE BALLOTS

Speaking of elections, this week brings the last opportunities to vote in advance of May 21′s primary. Type your address into the AJC’s handy-dandy voter guide to get the low-down on all your local races.

And remember: There’s no early voting during the upcoming weekend, so get it done by Friday if you’re trying to avoid Election Day.

KEY TESTIMONY

Today in New York: Michael Cohen, the former president’s one-time attorney and personal fixer, takes the stand in Donald Trump’s hush money trial. He’s the star prosecution witness.

THE HAWKS HAVE IT

Credit: Nam Y. Huh/AP Credit: Nam Y. Huh/AP

Heading into Sunday’s NBA Draft Lottery, the Hawks had only a 3% chance of landing the No. 1 overall pick. The balls bounced their way: “I was shocked,” said general manager Landry Fields (pictured above).

Social media was, too.

Nevertheless, Fields will have his choice players on June 26 — but there’s no consensus top prospect this year. Options include two French standouts and former UConn guard Stephon Castle, a graduate of Covington’s Newton High School.

More sports highlights:

The Braves finished one out short of pitching a combined no-hitter on Saturday. On Sunday, they were two outs shy of a series sweep before A.J. Minter surrendered the walk-off home run that gave the Mets a 4-3 win.

Atlanta United’s 3-2 defeat at the hands of D.C. United marked their third consecutive home loss, a franchise record.

ANITA REFUND

R&B legend Anita Baker canceled her Saturday show at State Farm Arena minutes before its scheduled start, with little explanation offered. Fans were not impressed.

(Diana Ross, meanwhile, slayed at Chastain Park Amphitheatre.)

SUMMER SPRUCE-UP

Looking to refresh your home, inside and out? Atlanta design experts offer tips for shaking things up as the weather gets warmer. (Don’t be afraid of color!)

ON THIS DATE

May 13, 1961

George Krasle and Sara Janice Martin, a pair of skin-diving enthusiasts, got married under 16 feet of water at a local motel pool. After their pastor politely declined, they somehow convinced a Fulton County judge to do the honors.

“I haven’t had a bathing suit on in years and I don’t know anything about this diving,” Judge Charles A. Wofford said beforehand.

Credit: File photo Credit: File photo

PHOTO OF THE DAY

Credit: Steve Schaefer / AJC Credit: Steve Schaefer / AJC

AJC photographer Steve Schaefer captured Porche Johnson helping her daughter, 2-year-old Sanay Barry, pick out a new ride during the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office Bike-a-Thon. More photos here.

ONE MORE THING

How about we end with good traffic news for a change, courtesy of AJC “Gridlock Guy” Doug Turnbull? Several long-term bridge projects in Fulton County recently wrapped up or will do so soon — including Cheshire Bridge Road, which is set to reopen Tuesday.

