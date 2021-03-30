‘It’s every single day’: Metro Atlanta communities grapple with rash of homicides

In Canton, a 30-year-old was arrested at an Ingles last week after authorities said he fatally shot two people — his pregnant girlfriend and her uncle. Kristopher Martin Johnson was arrested on murder and feticide charges March 23 after authorities said he called 911 from the grocery store parking lot and confessed.

The Cherokee County double shooting came just days after a gunman opened fire inside an Acworth-area spa, leaving four people dead before continuing his rampage at two similar businesses in Atlanta, authorities said. By the time the suspect was taken into custody in South Georgia, eight people had died and a ninth was injured. As the nation mourned the victims of the metro Atlanta spa shootings, departments across the area launched even more murder investigations as the killings continued.

In Gwinnett, police are looking into two double murders that occurred days apart. On Friday afternoon, a mother and her teenage son were gunned down inside a townhome near Flowery Branch, authorities said. The woman’s boyfriend, 24-year-old William Jerome Adams, was quickly identified as a suspect. Then on Sunday, family members discovered two brothers shot to death in their Lawrenceville-area home. That homicide investigation continues and police have not named any suspects in the case.

Gwinnett police have investigated 12 homicides so far in 2021, up slightly from the 11 recorded through the first three months of last year, agency spokesman Cpl. Collin Flynn said Tuesday. Like many communities across the nation, Gwinnett saw an influx of homicides in 2020, ending the year with 48.

“2020 was a big spike for us. It was 30 the year before that,” Flynn said. “It wasn’t just us. A lot of jurisdictions from across the country had huge spikes in homicides last year.”

Atlanta ended the year with 157, the most in more than two decades. Some experts suggested the coronavirus pandemic and the spike in unemployment played a part in last year’s rise in killings. But the surge in violence has seemingly continued into 2021, even as COVID-19 cases are falling and millions of Americans are being vaccinated.

“We definitely had a spike and it appears to continue through this year,” Flynn said of Gwinnett’s homicides.

In neighboring DeKalb County, separate shootings left two men dead Monday night, authorities said. The first was reported about 6:30 p.m. and the second happened about 3½ hours later during a fight in a neighborhood south of Decatur.

Meanwhile, the Georgia Senate voted along party lines Monday to approve legislation aimed at relaxing the state’s gun laws.

House Bill 218, proposed by Canton Republican Rep. Mandi Ballinger, sought to make it easier for travelers to bring their guns into the state. Senators since amended the legislation to allow probate judges to process concealed carry permits and license renewals online. Currently, applicants must go to the court in person. The legislation also prohibits the governor from closing weapons manufacturing businesses or shooting ranges during a public emergency.

At the national level, President Joe Biden has called for more restrictive gun laws following the recent mass shootings in Georgia and Colorado.

Speaking less than a day after 10 people were killed when a gunman opened fire inside a Boulder supermarket, Biden proposed a ban on assault-style rifles and high-capacity magazines, as well as an expansion on background checks during gun sales, the Washington Post reported.

“I don’t need to wait another minute, let alone an hour, to take common-sense steps that will save lives in the future and to urge my colleagues in the House and Senate to act,” Biden said.

In Paulding County, a 19-year-old faces murder charges after a man was shot to death during an argument last week in a Hiram-area neighborhood. It was the county’s first homicide of 2021 after recording three last year, sheriff’s office spokesman Sgt. Ashley Henson said.

He isn’t sure what seems to be fueling metro Atlanta’s recent spike in shootings, but said it seems like someone else is dead each time he turns on the news.

“It’s every single day. It’s awful,” Henson said. “Personally, I don’t know that people value life anymore. I don’t think these young people understand the finality of what happens when you pull the trigger.”

Last week’s shooting in Paulding upended the lives of two families, Henson said: The family of the man killed and the family of a teenager who now faces the possibility of life in prison.