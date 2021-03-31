X

Gunman sought after man shot while driving on Downtown Connector

The man was taken to a hospital after the shooting.
News | 28 minutes ago
By Asia Simone Burns, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Police are looking for a gunman who opened fire on a man while he was driving on the Downtown Connector late Tuesday night.

Atlanta police met with the 39-year-old victim at a Chevron gas station on Pryor Road just before midnight, department spokesman Officer Anthony Grant said. The man had a gunshot wound, authorities said.

The man told police he had been driving south on the Connector near University Avenue when a car pulled up alongside him. For reasons that aren’t clear, a person inside that car started shooting at the victim’s car. The shooter then drove off.

The injured man left the interstate to call 911. He was taken to a hospital, where he is stable.

Police are still working to determine the circumstances that led to the shooting. An investigation is ongoing.

