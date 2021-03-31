BREAKING: GBI on scene of officer-involved shooting in DeKalb County

Agents and DeKalb County police officers are investigating near the intersection of Hillandale Drive and Lithonia Industrial Boulevard. Details about the shooting have not been released.

It is the second officer-involved shooting the GBI has investigated in less than 24 hours following a deadly incident Tuesday night in Douglas County. An armed woman was killed when Douglas County sheriff’s deputies responded to a robbery in progress at a motorcycle dealership in Lithia Springs, according to the state agency.