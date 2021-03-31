BREAKING: GBI on scene of officer-involved shooting in DeKalb County

The GBI has been called to the scene of an officer-involved shooting in the Lithonia area Wednesday morning, officials confirmed to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
Agents and DeKalb County police officers are investigating near the intersection of Hillandale Drive and Lithonia Industrial Boulevard. Details about the shooting have not been released.
It is the second officer-involved shooting the GBI has investigated in less than 24 hours following a deadly incident Tuesday night in Douglas County. An armed woman was killed when Douglas County sheriff’s deputies responded to a robbery in progress at a motorcycle dealership in Lithia Springs, according to the state agency.
Shelby Jean Berkheimer, 41, of Lithia Springs, was fatally shot during a struggle with a deputy, officials said. The deputy was shot in the leg and was taken to a hospital.
The shootings are the 18th and 19th involving law enforcement the GBI has investigated this year. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution also tracks officer-involved shootings that don’t involve the GBI, and those numbers sometimes differ from the GBI’s tally.
We have an AJC photographer at the DeKalb County shooting scene to learn more.
