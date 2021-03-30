Canton man accused of killing pregnant girlfriend, her uncle

Johnson has been charged with two counts of malice murder, feticide and two counts of possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony. He remained in custody Tuesday at the Cherokee County Adult Detention Center, where he was being held without bond.

A memorial service is planned Saturday for Payne at the Darby Funeral Home chapel, according to her online obituary. She is survived by three brothers and a sister. Donaldson’s service will be Sunday at Darby Funeral Home, his obituary states. He is survived by two sisters and a brother.

The Cherokee sheriff’s office, which investigated one homicide in 2020, has investigated six so far this year. Earlier this month, four people were killed in a shooting at Youngs Asian Massage Parlor.