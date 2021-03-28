Gwinnett officers investigating homicide near Lawrenceville

Gwinnett County investigators were at the scene of a homicide Sunday evening near Lawrenceville.
Officers were called to Oxford Hall Drive, near Five Forks Trickum Road, according to Detective Michael Truesdell with Gwinnett police.
“There are possibly two people deceased at this time,” Truesdell said in an emailed statement.
No further details were immediately available.
Sunday’s homicide scene was the second for Gwinnett police since Friday, when a mother and her 16-year-old son were found shot to death inside a home near Flowery Branch.
The suspect was identified Friday as 24-year-old William Jerome Adams, authorities said. He’s believed to have fled the area in a black 2010 Audi sedan with Georgia tag RWT9487. Adams was not in custody late Sunday.
