2 dead in separate shootings in DeKalb County

Two men are dead after separate shootings Monday evening in DeKalb County.
The first was reported about 6:30 p.m. at an apartment complex off Valley Brook Road in the northern part of the county. A man in his 30s was shot inside his apartment in the Dexter at Decatur complex and taken to a hospital, where he later died, according to DeKalb police.
The victim’s name was not released. No suspects have been arrested as of Tuesday afternoon, police spokeswoman Michaela Vincent said in an email.
The second shooting happened in the Belvedere Park neighborhood south of Decatur about 10 p.m. A man was arrested after a dispute at his home escalated to gunfire, Vincent said.
The resident, a man in his 40s, argued with another man who came onto his property in the 2900 block of Laguna Drive, police said. The victim, a man in his late 50s, was shot and later died of his injuries. Investigators are not releasing their names, according to Vincent.
It was not clear if the resident knew the victim. His charges were not disclosed.
Both shootings remain under investigation.
— Please return to AJC.com for updates.