Man found shot in busy Cobb shopping and dining area

For the second time in a week, Cobb County police were called to the Cumberland shopping and dining area to investigate a shooting.
Tuesday night’s incident was reported just before 9:30 p.m. at the Cinco Mexican Cantina in the 2800 block of Akers Mill Road, according to Cobb police spokeswoman Officer Shenise Barner. Upon arrival, officers found a 36-year-man who had been shot.
Willie Snelson, who was alert when police arrived, was taken to the hospital and was stable, Barner said in a news release. Early reports indicated two people were shot at the scene, but Barner said those were based on dispatch information and were incorrect.
Witnesses told investigators that an argument and fight escalated to gunfire, Barner said. Police do not have any information about a suspect at this time.
One week earlier, police were called to Cumberland Mall about a shootout involving two vehicles that left four people injured. One of the shooting victims was a boy of “elementary school age,” police said at the time.
Three teenagers — identified by police as 18-year old Karanji Reese, 19-year-old Jokava Harris and 19-year-old Desean Powell — were stable when they were taken to a hospital. Two were shot, and one “was the victim of aggravated assault,” according to Barner. The three victims had gunshot wounds to the leg, foot and back.
The mall is less than a mile from the site of Tuesday’s shooting.
The three teens were later charged with gun and drug offenses. Harris and Reese were arrested the same day the shooting took place, while Powell was arrested two days later.
Anyone with more information about the latest shooting is asked to call 770-499-3945.