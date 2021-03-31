Man found shot in busy Cobb shopping and dining area

Three teenagers — identified by police as 18-year old Karanji Reese, 19-year-old Jokava Harris and 19-year-old Desean Powell — were stable when they were taken to a hospital. Two were shot, and one “was the victim of aggravated assault,” according to Barner. The three victims had gunshot wounds to the leg, foot and back.

The mall is less than a mile from the site of Tuesday’s shooting.

The three teens were later charged with gun and drug offenses. Harris and Reese were arrested the same day the shooting took place, while Powell was arrested two days later.

Anyone with more information about the latest shooting is asked to call 770-499-3945.