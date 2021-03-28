Man shot to death on MARTA train in NW Atlanta

One man is dead and another is behind bars after a shooting Friday evening on a MARTA train, police said.
The deadly shooting about 10:15 p.m. on a westbound train pulling into the Hamilton E. Holmes Station in northwest Atlanta, MARTA police spokeswoman Sgt. Deneya Littles said.
The victim was identified Saturday as 28-year-old Dante Cambridge Jr., according to the Fulton County Medical Examiner’s Office.
The suspect, Tobias Dixon, was taken into custody at the scene. He is charged with murder, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, police said.
It’s unclear what prompted the shooting or if the two men knew each other. MARTA police said investigators are still working to determine a motive.
