Woman shot to death outside SW Atlanta park

A woman was shot to death Friday evening just outside a southwest Atlanta park, authorities said.
Officers responded to a call about the shooting in the 2700 block of Alexandria Drive near Deerwood Park about 7 p.m. and found the woman in the street, Atlanta police spokeswoman Officer TaSheena Brown said. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
“Preliminary investigation indicates there were shots fired in the area before officers arrived on scene and located the victim,” Brown said in an emailed statement.
It’s unclear what prompted the deadly shooting. Atlanta police have not released the woman’s name or identified any suspects in the case.
Friday’s shooting marks the 31st homicide Atlanta police have investigated this year and the second in less than 24 hours, authorities said. On Thursday evening, a man died after turning up at a southwest Atlanta gas station with a gunshot wound.
There were 157 homicides in the city in 2020, the most in more than two decades. According to the latest available crime data, there have been at least 128 shootings in Atlanta since Jan. 1, a 54% increase from this time last year.
Homicide detectives were called to the scene Friday evening and police said the investigation is ongoing.
