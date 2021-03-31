Atlanta mayor addresses crime fighting in 2021 State of the City address

“Atlanta will get to the other side of this COVID crime wave,” Bottoms said.

Bottoms said the city’s officers will now receive new de-escalation training after a year of high-profile police shootings that called for a “change in culture in policing.”

Calling gun violence “a public health emergency,” Bottoms said Atlanta Police officers have arrested 216 people in gun-related incidents since the start of 2021. The city’s network of more than 1,500 cameras and license plate readers have also targeted street racing activities, she said, adding that the city will commit $3 million in public-private funding to expend that network by 250 cameras over the next fiscal year.

Bottoms said a portion of the city’s American Rescue Plan Funds will support a $5 million commitment to expand Atlanta’s Cure Violence Initiative. She said the program will help address the gun violence that occurs between people who know each other.

Nearly 6,000 families have received housing assistance so far, Bottoms said, and she promised that Atlanta is on track to house 2,000 individuals and families by the end of 2021. She said more than $42 million has been invested towards ending homelessness since her term began in 2018, and said her administration is well on its way to fulfilling her 2017 campaign promise to invest $1 billion in the creation or retention of affordable housing.

“This is hard work, and it won’t be easy, but we are up to the task and it will take all of us as a community working together to make a difference,” she said.