Mercer announces inaugural cohort of rural pediatric scholars

• Lauren Brooker of Sandersville (Class of 2025)

• Jonathon Edgy of Waynesville (Class of 2023)

• Leeia Fields of Douglas (Class of 2025)

• Kimberly Gunby of Stapleton (Class of 2024)

• Megan Hobbs of Hazelhurst (Class of 2025)

• Alyssa Lorenzen of Forsyth (Class of 2025)

• Landon Simmons of Euharlee (Class of 2026)

• Harsimran Singh of Bainbridge (Class of 2026)

• Nelliena Young of Albany (Class of 2023)

There is a increasing nationwide trend of rural hospitals closures. Over a span of 10 years, from 2012-22, at least eight rural hospitals in the state were shuttered. In Georgia, 120 of the state’s 159 counties considered rural. Earlier this year, Gov. Brian Kemp said that 67 counties in Georgia have ten or fewer physicians and 65 counties have no pediatricians.

“Most of Georgia’s rural counties are without pediatricians and almost no rural counties have enough pediatricians,” Mercer University School of Medicine Dean Jean Sumner said in a press release.

“This scholarship, in time, will allow all Georgia’s rural children to have access to the care they need close to home. We are deeply grateful for the trust in us and the commitment Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta has to help rural communities.”

