These subtle changes could lower diastolic blood pressure

When checking your blood pressure, there are two numbers that come up on the machine: systolic and diastolic. In a 119/80 reading, the 80 is the diastolic number.

Your diastolic number shows how much pressure your blood is exerting against your artery walls while the heart muscle is resting between contractions.

While many focus on the systolic number, a 2020 study shows an increase of 10mmHG in diastolic pressure in those ages 40-89 doubles the risk of heart disease or stroke — a good reading is less than 80mmHG.

According to the study, researchers believe alcohol consumption, smoking and other lifestyle activities can increase diastolic pressure. If you want to lower that number, experts suggest making minor changes now for bigger impacts later.

Exercise

You don’t have to go to the gym and spend hours on the weights or do miles on the treadmill. Experts recommend exercising for up to 30 minutes a day for at least five days per week. If you’re new to the practice, you can start slow by taking a nice stroll in your neighborhood and gradually work your way up to joining a gym.

Diet

Focusing on a heart healthy diet doesn’t have to be boring, especially with popular diets like the Mediterranean and DASH plans, which focus on whole foods, veggies, whole grains, nuts and more. These diets limit and eventually help you kick the craving of processed foods.

Medications

Taking medication is great to control your blood pressure. If you’re making lifestyle changes from diet to exercise, consult with your doctor about proper medications to help with your new modifications. You might need more or less, depending on your plan.

According to he National Center for Complementary and Integrative Health, there are a few other options to consider to help lower high blood pressure, like relaxation techniques from deep breathing, meditation, and visualization and yoga.