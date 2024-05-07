BreakingNews
TikTok has sued the US over a law that could ban its app. What's the legal outlook?
Health News

These subtle changes could lower diastolic blood pressure

From diets to exercise, there are plenty of ways to lower diastolic blood pressure

By
0 minutes ago

When checking your blood pressure, there are two numbers that come up on the machine: systolic and diastolic. In a 119/80 reading, the 80 is the diastolic number.

Your diastolic number shows how much pressure your blood is exerting against your artery walls while the heart muscle is resting between contractions.

While many focus on the systolic number, a 2020 study shows an increase of 10mmHG in diastolic pressure in those ages 40-89 doubles the risk of heart disease or stroke — a good reading is less than 80mmHG.

According to the study, researchers believe alcohol consumption, smoking and other lifestyle activities can increase diastolic pressure. If you want to lower that number, experts suggest making minor changes now for bigger impacts later.

ExploreStudy: Cannabis might lower blood pressure in older adults

Exercise

You don’t have to go to the gym and spend hours on the weights or do miles on the treadmill. Experts recommend exercising for up to 30 minutes a day for at least five days per week. If you’re new to the practice, you can start slow by taking a nice stroll in your neighborhood and gradually work your way up to joining a gym.

Diet

Focusing on a heart healthy diet doesn’t have to be boring, especially with popular diets like the Mediterranean and DASH plans, which focus on whole foods, veggies, whole grains, nuts and more. These diets limit and eventually help you kick the craving of processed foods.

ExploreHigh blood pressure in adulthood might begin in childhood

Medications

Taking medication is great to control your blood pressure. If you’re making lifestyle changes from diet to exercise, consult with your doctor about proper medications to help with your new modifications. You might need more or less, depending on your plan.

According to he National Center for Complementary and Integrative Health, there are a few other options to consider to help lower high blood pressure, like relaxation techniques from deep breathing, meditation, and visualization and yoga.

About the Author

Follow Ebony Williams on twitter

Ebony Williams is a writer, indie producer and director, and journalist for a variety of magazine outlets. Her career has led her to create content for entertainment, sports, lifestyle, local breaking news and more.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Atlanta’s 5th largest hotel unveils sweeping renovation. Take a look

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

UPDATE
Arrest made in death of Dunwoody High student who collapsed at school
1h ago

Credit: AP

THE LATEST
Trump trial: Stormy Daniels shares 'excessive' details of Trump relationship in court
18m ago

Credit: Arthur Mola/AP

Where is Sundance going? All quiet as Atlanta, Savannah vie for festival
2h ago

Credit: Arthur Mola/AP

Where is Sundance going? All quiet as Atlanta, Savannah vie for festival
2h ago

Credit: AP

TikTok has sued the US over a law that could ban its app. What's the legal outlook?
1h ago
The Latest

Cicadas can attract copperheads. Should you be worried?
Report: Georgia drops 300,000 children from Medicaid
Ozempic, weight loss drugs send ripples through Atlanta health and fitness community
Featured

Credit: NYT

PHOTOS: Looks from the Met Gala red carpet
Nine ideas for returning some of the love on Mother’s Day
Celebrate Mother’s Day with brunch at these metro Atlanta restaurants