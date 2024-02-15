BreakingNews
LIVE: The House plans to vote on a bill that could ban TikTok in the U.S.
News

HAPPENING NOW | LIVE: The House plans to vote on a bill that could ban TikTok in the U.S.

The House plans to vote on a measure that would force Chinese company ByteDance to sell TikTok or face a ban in the U.S.

MORE COVERAGE:

» House is likely to pass a bill that could ban TikTok, but it faces an uncertain path in the Senate

» House Republicans move ahead with TikTok vote even as Trump voices opposition to possible ban

» As TikTok bill steams forward, online influencers put on their lobbying hats to visit Washington

» Biden says he’ll sign proposed legislation to ban TikTok if Congress passes it

» US lawmakers say TikTok won’t be banned if it finds a new owner. But that’s easier said than done

