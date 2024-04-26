From Bill Torpy: Emory and other college protests help Trump

Credit: TNS Credit: TNS

The arrival of police last Thursday to Emory’s quad created quite the commotion. Protestors and even some bystanders got tossed about and manhandled. Rounds of pepper balls were deployed to spice up an already chaotic situation. One person was tased.

The first of the two events I attended Monday at Emory was at Asbury Circle, the university’s gathering area. It was the same place, fittingly enough, where I spoke with students in 2016 after the infamous Trump Chalking Incident.