Feds announces student loan relief for former Art Institute students

The White House announced Wednesday the approval of more than $6.1 billion in automatic student loan relief to nearly 317,000 borrowers who enrolled at any Art Institute campus between January 2004 through October 2017.

The U.S. Department of Education found that The Art Institutes and its parent company, Education Management Corporation (EDMC), “made pervasive and substantial misrepresentations to prospective students about postgraduation employment rates, salaries, and career services during that time.”

Federal officials said they found the Art Institutes advertised that more than 80 percent of graduates obtained employment related their fields of study within six months of graduation, but the school’s own records demonstrate that it inflated advertised employment rates. They said the school exaggerated its relationships with employers and displayed inaccurate average salaries that graduates earned from their in-field positions.