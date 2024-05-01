Marjorie Taylor Greene to call for vote on Speaker Johnson’s ouster next week

So far, only two fellow conservatives have said they support Greene’s efforts to oust Johnson, a Louisiana Republican. And if enough Republicans and Democrats vote oppose Greene’s motion to vacate or vote to quash her efforts, it will fail.

Many rank-and-file GOP lawmakers have said they are unwilling to have another speakership vacancy, recalling the weeks of chaos and uncertainty created when conservatives voted with Democrats to remove Kevin McCarthy as speaker in October.

U.S. Rep. Buddy Carter, R-St. Simons Island, said Tuesday that he would oppose any effort to remove Johnson from his post.

“I think a motion to vacate is the worst thing you could do right now,” Carter said. “I disagreed with it in October.”

Pouring water on Greene’s efforts, but also serving as the catalyst for her announcement that she was moving forward, was House Democratic leaders’ statement Tuesday that they oppose calling for a vote and would support keeping Johnson as speaker.

For weeks, Greene’s motion to vacate resolution has hung over Johnson’s head. Although she filed the paperwork, she did not immediately call for a vote, but she could at any time.

Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries of New York and his top two deputies, Massachusetts’ Katherine Clark and California’s Pete Aguilar, said in their statement that if she decides to move forward that members of their party will not go along.

“We will vote to table Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene’s Motion to Vacate the Chair,” the trio wrote. “If she invokes the motion, it will not succeed.”

But that announcement only seemed to embolden Greene and Kentucky Rep. Thomas Massie, who became the first lawmaker to cosponsor her resolution on Johnson. They huddled on the House floor Tuesday afternoon then met briefly with someone in the House parliamentarian’s office.

