Activist investor group falls short of Norfolk Southern takeover
Ground stop issued at airport amid storms

By
15 minutes ago

A ground stop has been issued at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport as storms roll through metro Atlanta on Thursday morning, bringing widespread rain, thunder and lightning and prompting a tornado watch.

The ground stop is expected to lift at 12:45 p.m., according to the Federal Aviation Administration. It does not affect departures from Atlanta, only departures from other airports to Atlanta. There have been several delays, but only three cancelations, according to FlightAware.

Follow Rosana Hughes on twitter

Rosana Hughes is a reporter on the breaking news team.

