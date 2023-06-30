Ground stop issued at airport amid storms

A ground stop has been issued at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport as storms roll through metro Atlanta on Thursday morning, bringing widespread rain, thunder and lightning and prompting a tornado watch.

The ground stop is expected to lift at 12:45 p.m., according to the Federal Aviation Administration. It does not affect departures from Atlanta, only departures from other airports to Atlanta. There have been several delays, but only three cancelations, according to FlightAware.