Georgia News

Warriors executive Onsi Saleh joins Hawks front office at assistant GM

Onsi Saleh has been officially hired by the Hawks as an assistant general manager, coming to Atlanta from Golden State
40 minutes ago

ATLANTA (AP) — Onsi Saleh was officially hired Thursday by the Hawks as an assistant general manager, coming to Atlanta from Golden State.

Saleh served last season as vice president of basketball strategy and team counsel for the Warriors. He adds to a front office that already includes assistant GM Kyle Korver, with both now working under general manager Landry Fields.

Before joining Golden State in 2021, Saleh spent five years with the San Antonio Spurs, finishing as the team’s director of strategy and process, along with the role of chief of staff.

“Onsi has played significant roles with two of the most well-respected organizations in the NBA,” Fields said in a statement. “In addition to his experience and expertise, we are thrilled to add someone with our shared values to our leadership team.”

Saleh joins a team that hasn't won a playoff series since a surprising run to the Eastern Conference final in 2021. The Hawks went 36-46 this season, finishing 10th in the East before a quick elimination during the play-in round.

Atlanta faces some big decisions during the offseason, most notably whether to break up the backcourt of Trae Young and Dejounte Murray.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba

Editors' Picks

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

BREAKING
Atlanta Mayor Dickens makes key cabinet changes2h ago

Credit: Olivia Bowdoin

New report highlights Atlanta’s persistent racial inequality
49m ago

Credit: TNS

Grief, recovery and a push for change one year after Midtown Atlanta shooting spree

Credit: AP

LATEST UPDATES
UGA admin: Protesters ‘chose to be arrested’

Credit: AP

LATEST UPDATES
UGA admin: Protesters ‘chose to be arrested’

Credit: Elijah Nouvelage

With barely a mention of Trump, Fulton DA Fani Willis seeks a second term
2h ago
The Latest

Credit: FBI

Locust Grove man sentenced to four years in Jan. 6 case
2h ago
A North Carolina man is charged with mailing an antisemitic threat to a Georgia rabbi
2h ago
North Carolina bill ordering sheriffs to help immigration agents closer to law with...
Featured

Credit: AP

For Braves fans caught in cable dispute, can’t blackout be lifted? Sorry, but no
15 things to do this weekend: Fiesta de Mayo, free comic books and more
Atlantans react to plans for four new MARTA rail stations