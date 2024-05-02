Warriors executive Onsi Saleh joins Hawks front office at assistant GM

ATLANTA (AP) — Onsi Saleh was officially hired Thursday by the Hawks as an assistant general manager, coming to Atlanta from Golden State.

Saleh served last season as vice president of basketball strategy and team counsel for the Warriors. He adds to a front office that already includes assistant GM Kyle Korver, with both now working under general manager Landry Fields.

Before joining Golden State in 2021, Saleh spent five years with the San Antonio Spurs, finishing as the team’s director of strategy and process, along with the role of chief of staff.