Wild Georgia: How to spot bird nests with nesting season in full swing

At the Charlie Elliott Wildlife Center in Jasper County the other day, I nearly stumbled upon a killdeer plopped down on a swath of bare, gravel-covered ground. I quickly realized that the bird was incubating eggs in a nest that was little more than a simple depression in the gravel — but well camouflaged because of the bird’s brown-and-white coloration.

It reminded me that nesting season for scores of Georgia’s bird species is in full swing now with nests of all shapes, sizes and materials. Nest variety, in fact, is amazing. For instance, sizes range from the ruby-throated hummingbird’s nest of less than 2 inches in diameter to that of the bald eagle’s, 6 to 8 feet wide and weighing as much as a ton. (Bald eagles begin nesting in winter.)

Like the killdeer, some other birds, such as whippoorwills and wild turkeys, merely scrape out indentations in the ground for a nest — hardly nests at all. The ovenbird (a warbler species) nests on the ground but provides some shelter — a small, oven-shaped, domed structure of grass, weeds, bark and other material.