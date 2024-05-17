Georgia News

Taurasi leads Phoenix against Atlanta after 23-point game

Phoenix plays the Atlanta Dream after Diana Taurasi scored 23 points in the Phoenix Mercury's 89-80 loss to the Las Vegas Aces
By The Associated Press
23 minutes ago

Atlanta Dream (1-0) at Phoenix Mercury (0-1, 0-1 Western Conference)

Phoenix; Saturday, 10 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Phoenix Mercury takes on the Atlanta Dream after Diana Taurasi scored 23 points in the Phoenix Mercury's 89-80 loss to the Las Vegas Aces.

Phoenix went 8-12 at home last season while going 9-31 overall. The Mercury averaged 5.7 steals, 4.2 blocks and 14.8 turnovers per game last season.

Atlanta went 8-12 on the road and 19-21 overall a season ago. The Dream averaged 82.5 points per game last season, 35.8 in the paint, 14.5 off of turnovers and 10.6 on fast breaks.

INJURIES: Mercury: Brittney Griner: out (toe).

Dream: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Editors' Picks

Credit: AP

Roger Fortson’s family demands justice as they prepare for his funeral

Credit: John Spink

A hot, damp summer is likely in store for Georgia. Here’s why

Credit: TNS

‘It would destroy us.’ Atlanta creator sues over possible TikTok ban

Georgia moves forward with plans for metro Atlanta toll lanes

Georgia moves forward with plans for metro Atlanta toll lanes

Credit: Family Photo

Fatal batting cage hit leads to lawsuit against Gainesville High staff
The Latest

Credit: Jeff Amy/AP

Judge dismisses lawsuit by Georgia court candidate who sued to keep talking about...
Editorial Roundup: Georgia
Atlanta officer charged with killing his Lyft driver
Featured

Credit: AP

No Ronald Acuña Jr. or Austin Riley in Braves’ starting lineup Wednesday
Biden-Trump debate historic, the first of its kind in Georgia
Landmark study of cancer in Black women launches in Georgia