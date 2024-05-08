Red Sox activate pitcher Pivetta, infielder Gonzalez from injured list before facing Braves

ATLANTA (AP) — The Boston Red Sox activated right-handed pitcher Nick Pivetta from the 15-day injured list to make the start Wednesday against the Atlanta Braves.

Pivetta was 1-1 with an 0.82 ERA in two starts covering 11 innings before he went on the IL with a right elbow flexor strain.

The Red Sox also activated infielder Romy Gonzalez from the 10-day IL. He had been out since April 11 with a strained left wrist.