Marjorie Taylor Greene's effort to oust Johnson as House speaker fails
Red Sox activate pitcher Pivetta, infielder Gonzalez from injured list before facing Braves

The Boston Red Sox have activated right-handed pitcher Nick Pivetta from the 15-day injured list to make the start against the Atlanta Braves
40 minutes ago

ATLANTA (AP) — The Boston Red Sox activated right-handed pitcher Nick Pivetta from the 15-day injured list to make the start Wednesday against the Atlanta Braves.

Pivetta was 1-1 with an 0.82 ERA in two starts covering 11 innings before he went on the IL with a right elbow flexor strain.

The Red Sox also activated infielder Romy Gonzalez from the 10-day IL. He had been out since April 11 with a strained left wrist.

To make room on the roster, Boston optioned right-hander Naoyuki Uwasawa to Triple-A Worcester and designated infielder Zack Short for assignment.

