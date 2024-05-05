Georgia News

Ohtani gifts Roberts a toy Porsche before breaking club mark for most HRs by a Japanese-born player

Dave Roberts recently joked that Shohei Ohtani should gift Roberts a Porsche when Ohtani breaks his Dodgers’ record for most home runs by a Japanese-born player
Los Angeles Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani, of Japan, watches the action from the dugout during the second inning of a baseball game against the Arizona Diamondbacks Wednesday, May 1, 2024, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Los Angeles Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani, of Japan, watches the action from the dugout during the second inning of a baseball game against the Arizona Diamondbacks Wednesday, May 1, 2024, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
Updated 4 minutes ago

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Dave Roberts recently joked that Shohei Ohtani should gift Roberts a Porsche when Ohtani breaks his Dodgers' record for most home runs by a Japanese-born player.

Ohtani obliged, just maybe not in the way Roberts imagined.

Before Friday's game against the Atlanta Braves, the Dodgers' slugger gifted Roberts a purple toy model Porsche in his office. Roberts said the car is sitting on his desk.

Ohtani hit his eighth home run, and surpassed Roberts' mark, with a solo shot to right-center during the third inning of Saturday's game.

“He did buy me a car. I guess I didn’t specify what type of car,” Roberts said before Saturday's game "So I can’t say he never gave me anything.”

Ohtani gifted Ashley Kelly, the wife of Joe Kelly, a Porsche for Kelly giving up No. 17 when Ohtani signed with the Dodgers last December. Kelly's wife took to social media while Ohtani was weighing his free agency decision promising him that he could have the number and all the gear associated with it.

Roberts, born in Naha, Okinawa, Japan, to a Japanese mother and American father, hit seven home runs for the Dodgers from 2002-04

Ohtani does have 179 career home runs in the majors. He surpassed Hideki Matsui for most by a Japanese-born player earlier this month. Matsui had 175 during a 10-year career.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

Los Angeles Dodgers designated hitter Shohei Ohtani stands in the dugout during the first inning of a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves in Los Angeles, Saturday, May 4, 2024. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Editors' Picks

Credit: Ben Hendren

Protesters gather near Georgia State campus against GILEE police training group2h ago

Attorney General Carr questions Savannah’s ‘lock up your gun’ law
2h ago

Credit: Jason Getz

Georgia schools explore ways to curb unruly behavior in bathrooms

Credit: Newton County Sheriff's Office

Inmate arrested 6 days ago escapes from Piedmont Newton Hospital

Credit: Newton County Sheriff's Office

Inmate arrested 6 days ago escapes from Piedmont Newton Hospital

Credit: Screenshot

A Georgian charged in Jan. 6 attack wants to return to US Capitol — as member of Congress
The Latest
Pages leads Dodgers against the Braves after 4-hit performance
Andy Pages has walkoff single in the 11th inning, Dodgers outlast Braves 4-3
Hundreds of Gaza protesters start at UGA, march through Athens
Featured

Credit: AP

Atlanta-based group had two horses in today's Kentucky Derby. How they fared
What is Matt Ryan really like? Just ask the Atlanta Falcons equipment managers
Celebrate Mother’s Day with brunch at these metro Atlanta restaurants