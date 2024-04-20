Georgia News

First baseman Nathaniel Lowe back with Rangers after missing first 20 games with oblique strain

Texas Rangers first baseman Nathaniel Lowe has been activated from the injured list after missing the first 20 games of the season because of a right oblique strain
Texas Rangers' Nathaniel Lowe, from left, Jonah Heim, Marcus Semien, Adolis Garcia and Corey Seager, right, stand holding their respective Gold Glove and Silver Slugger awards during a ceremony before a baseball game against the Oakland Athletics in Arlington, Texas, Wednesday, April 10, 2024. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Texas Rangers' Nathaniel Lowe, from left, Jonah Heim, Marcus Semien, Adolis Garcia and Corey Seager, right, stand holding their respective Gold Glove and Silver Slugger awards during a ceremony before a baseball game against the Oakland Athletics in Arlington, Texas, Wednesday, April 10, 2024. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
43 minutes ago

ATLANTA (AP) — Texas Rangers first baseman Nathaniel Lowe was activated from the injured list on Saturday after missing the first 20 games of the season because of a right oblique strain.

Lowe started Saturday night's game against the Atlanta Braves and was hitting fifth.

Lowe hit .262 with 17 homers and 82 RBIs last year and .302 with 27 homers and 76 RBIs in 2022.

Texas recalled catcher Sam Huff from Triple-A Round Rock. First baseman Jared Walsh was designated for assignment and catcher Jonah Heim was placed on the bereavement list. Walsh hit .226 with one homer in 17 games.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

Texas Rangers' Jonah Heim (28), Adolis Garcia (53) and Nathaniel Lowe, right, celebrate Heim's single against the Chicago Cubs that drove in the winning run in the 10th inning of a baseball game Thursday, March 28, 2024 in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Gareth Patterson)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Editors' Picks

Orange Crush: Heavy traffic marks start of HBCU beach party

Credit: NYT

House OKs aid to Israel, Ukraine and Taiwan
2h ago

Credit: AP

House votes for possible TikTok ban, but don't expect the app to go away anytime soon
2h ago

Credit: Ben Hendren

Fire destroys Jamaican restaurant in SW Atlanta
1h ago

Credit: Ben Hendren

Fire destroys Jamaican restaurant in SW Atlanta
1h ago

Credit: Robin Rayne /

They all started companies. Some from wheelchairs
The Latest

Credit: AP

Two teams blowing everyone else away in NASCAR Cup. Can the others catch up at Talladega?
2h ago
Braves play the Rangers after d'Arnaud's 3-home run game
Georgia gymnastics coach Courtney Kupets Carter is fired after 7 seasons, no NCAA titles
Featured

Credit: TNS

Rangers at Braves: What you need to know about the series
At Vinings Lake Church, people reconsider what church means
Celebrate a sweet Vidalia onion season with these recipes