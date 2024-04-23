Georgia News

Braves bring 1-0 series lead over Marlins into game 2

The Atlanta Braves host the Miami Marlins, leading the series 1-0
By The Associated Press
23 minutes ago

Miami Marlins (6-18, fifth in the NL East) vs. Atlanta Braves (15-6, first in the NL East)

Atlanta; Tuesday, 7:20 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Marlins: Trevor Rogers (0-2, 3.92 ERA, 1.55 WHIP, 20 strikeouts); Braves: Max Fried (1-0, 7.71 ERA, 1.96 WHIP, 12 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Braves -250, Marlins +205; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Atlanta Braves play the Miami Marlins with a 1-0 series lead.

Atlanta has a 7-3 record at home and a 15-6 record overall. The Braves have the top team batting average in MLB play at .282.

Miami has gone 4-7 on the road and 6-18 overall. The Marlins are 1-3 in games when they hit two or more home runs.

The teams meet Tuesday for the fifth time this season. The Braves lead the season series 3-1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Marcell Ozuna has three doubles and nine home runs for the Braves. Travis d'Arnaud is 10-for-31 with two doubles, five home runs and 10 RBI over the past 10 games.

Bryan De La Cruz has four doubles, five home runs and 14 RBI while hitting .273 for the Marlins. Luis Arraez is 13-for-44 with three doubles over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 8-2, .257 batting average, 3.10 ERA, outscored opponents by 24 runs

Marlins: 4-6, .245 batting average, 4.24 ERA, outscored by four runs

INJURIES: Braves: Ozzie Albies: 10-Day IL (toe), Spencer Strider: 15-Day IL (right elbow strain), Sean Murphy: 10-Day IL (oblique strain), Angel Perdomo: 15-Day IL (elbow)

Marlins: Andrew Jacob Puk: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Josh Simpson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jake Burger: 10-Day IL (oblique), Christian Bethancourt: 10-Day IL (illness), Eury Perez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Braxton Garrett: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Xavier Edwards: 10-Day IL (foot), JT Chargois: 15-Day IL (neck), Sandy Alcantara: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

