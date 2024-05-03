UGA professors call for protesting students’ suspensions to be lifted

Nine students were among 16 people arrested for criminal trespass by UGA police on Monday during a protest against Israel’s war in Gaza. All of the students have been suspended from UGA, according to some of the students.

“We, the undersigned faculty, call on Rebecca Scarbro and the Office of Student Conduct to lift the interim suspension immediately and allow our students to return to campus to complete the semester,” read the professors’ statement. “Further action regarding the Student Code of Conduct can be undertaken in due course, with ample opportunity for due process.”

Students received notice of their suspensions Monday via a six-page letter sent electronically by Rebecca Scarbro, Director of Student Conduct. UGA cited several violations, including “reckless disruption or obstruction of teaching, research, administration or other University activities.”

Students said they were just exercising their First Amendment rights to protest.

The students have the option to appeal their suspensions and must schedule a meeting with Scarbro no later than Monday. Expulsion, probation and restitution are included among sanctions in the UGA Code of Conduct for students found in violation.

The suspended students have been banned from campus in the meantime. At least two of the students are seniors, jeopardizing their graduation. Commencement ceremonies for undergraduates are May 10.

UGA professors were instructed this week by the Office of Student Conduct to call 911 if they saw their suspended students on campus, according to screenshots of emails shared with the AJC.

A UGA spokesperson said “the university cannot comment on any student disciplinary matters,” citing the Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act, or FERPA.

UGA wrote in a public letter Thursday that those who were taken into custody Monday “chose to be.”

“Make no mistake: These individuals chose to be arrested, and they chose to resist arrest,” the public letter read. “They are all adults, and they consciously made these unfortunate decisions. But actions have consequences.”

In an earlier statement Monday, UGA said it remained “firmly committed” to freedom of speech and expression but that it also has the right “to regulate the time, place and manner” of protests.