Swiss company to build $184 million metal casting facility in Georgia, hiring 350

AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — A Swiss company will build a plant in Georgia to make lightweight parts cast from metal for vehicles and energy generation.

GF Casting Solutions, a division of Georg Fischer AG, announced Friday that it would invest $184 million in the plant in Augusta, with plans to hire 350 people.

Carlos Vasto, president of GF Casting Solutions, said the company wants to provide parts to electric vehicle makers in the United States and said Augusta is an “ideal” location for such a venture. The company says the plant will cast aluminum parts, focusing on making structural automotive pieces from the lightweight metal. Lighter parts help vehicles go farther while using less energy.