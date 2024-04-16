Georgia News

Austin Riley leads the Braves to a 6-1 victory over the Astros

Austin Riley had three hits, including an RBI single in a four-run ninth inning as the Atlanta Braves pulled away for a 6-1 victory over the Houston Astros
HOUSTON (AP) — Austin Riley had three hits, including an RBI single in a four-run ninth inning as the Atlanta Braves pulled away for a 6-1 victory over the Houston Astros on Monday night.

Orlando Arcia and Marcell Ozuna also had RBI singles in the ninth to help break open a 2-1 game.

Adam Duvall drew a leadoff walk from Josh Hader and moved to second on a wild pitch before Arcia delivered a run-scoring single. Ronald Acuña Jr. and Ozzie Albies singled before Riley hit his RBI single. Hader exited after striking out Matt Olson.

Ozuna added another RBI single, and Michael Harris II drove in a run with a fielder's choice to make it 6-1.

Alex Bregman hit an RBI single for Houston in the first, but the Braves took the lead with two runs in the second. Travis d’Arnaud scored on an errant throw by shortstop Jeremy Peña, and Albies was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded to score Jarred Kelenic.

Atlanta starter Darius Vines allowed one run and four hits with four strikeouts in 4 2/3 innings. Aaron Bummer (1-1) got two outs for the win.

Spencer Arrighetti (0-2) gave up two runs and four hits with five strikeouts over four innings. Arrighetti improved from his major league debut against the Royals last Wednesday when he was tagged for seven runs in three innings.

Jose Altuve had three hits for the third straight game for Houston, which fell to 6-12 this season.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Astros: RHP Justin Verlander (right shoulder inflammation) is scheduled to throw a bullpen Tuesday and if all goes well he will make his season debut this weekend against the Nationals, manager Joe Espada said.

UP NEXT

Atlanta RHP Reynaldo López (1-0, 0.75 ERA) starts Tuesday against Houston RHP Hunter Brown (0-2, 16.43), who gave up nine runs in less than an inning Thursday against the Royals.

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

