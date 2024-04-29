2 hikers drown after falling into creek on Tennessee trail

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) — Two family members drowned while hiking near a lake outside of Chattanooga, officials said.

The Signal Mountain fire and police departments were called to Rainbow Lake Trail on Sunday evening after two people were reported underwater, authorities said.

Rescue personnel hiked a mile (1.6 kilometers) down the trail and spoke to a female who said she was hiking with the others to a large creek on the trail when another female trying to cross the creek fell in. She said a male jumped in and tried to rescue her, but he also disappeared.