Georgia News

2 hikers drown after falling into creek on Tennessee trail

Authorities say two family members drowned while hiking near a lake outside of Chattanooga
21 minutes ago

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) — Two family members drowned while hiking near a lake outside of Chattanooga, officials said.

The Signal Mountain fire and police departments were called to Rainbow Lake Trail on Sunday evening after two people were reported underwater, authorities said.

Rescue personnel hiked a mile (1.6 kilometers) down the trail and spoke to a female who said she was hiking with the others to a large creek on the trail when another female trying to cross the creek fell in. She said a male jumped in and tried to rescue her, but he also disappeared.

Crews were able to recover the female and tried to revive her, but were unsuccessful, police and fire officials said. They recovered the male's body later.

Police Detective David Holloway said it appeared to be a tragic accident.

Authorities haven't released the names or ages of the dead, or said how they were related, other than that they were members of the same family. Holloway said at least one of them was apparently from Georgia.

The police department didn't immediately respond to a Monday email seeking further information.

Editors' Picks

Credit: TNS

New Vogtle nuclear reactor now online, completing expansion

Credit: Fletcher Page

THE LATEST
Police detain several at UGA as Gaza protests spread across Georgia campuses
2h ago

Credit: Christian Boone

New reward offered in unsolved killing of elderly couple at Lake Oconee
1h ago

Credit: John Spink/Atlanta Journal-Constitution

HAPPENING NOW
Polls open: Early voting starts in Georgia primary election

Credit: John Spink/Atlanta Journal-Constitution

HAPPENING NOW
Polls open: Early voting starts in Georgia primary election

Credit: Miguel Martinez/AJC

Kamala Harris to kick off economic tour with Atlanta visit today
The Latest

Credit: Christian Boone

New reward offered in unsolved killing of elderly couple at Lake Oconee
1h ago
Police break up Israel-Gaza protest on University of Georgia campus
2h ago
Mariners start 3-game series against the Braves
Featured

Credit: AJC

AJC, Atlanta Civic Circle launch voter resource for May 21 primary
Georgia finishes NFL draft with eight Bulldogs drafted, with two added Saturday
Atlanta says goodbye to producer Rico Wade at funeral (Photos, story)