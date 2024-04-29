2 hikers drown after falling into creek on Tennessee trail

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) — Two family members drowned while hiking near a lake outside of Chattanooga, officials said.
The Signal Mountain fire and police departments were called to Rainbow Lake Trail on Sunday evening after two people were reported underwater, authorities said.
Rescue personnel hiked a mile (1.6 kilometers) down the trail and spoke to a female who said she was hiking with the others to a large creek on the trail when another female trying to cross the creek fell in. She said a male jumped in and tried to rescue her, but he also disappeared.
Crews were able to recover the female and tried to revive her, but were unsuccessful, police and fire officials said. They recovered the male's body later.
Police Detective David Holloway said it appeared to be a tragic accident.
Authorities haven't released the names or ages of the dead, or said how they were related, other than that they were members of the same family. Holloway said at least one of them was apparently from Georgia.
The police department didn't immediately respond to a Monday email seeking further information.
Credit: Fletcher Page