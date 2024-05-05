Georgia News

Arriaga, Oluwaseyi lead Minnesota United over Atlanta United 2-1

Kervin Arriaga and Tani Oluwaseyi scored six minutes apart in the second half and Minnesota United held on for a 2-1 victory over Atlanta United
27 minutes ago

ATLANTA (AP) — Kervin Arriaga and Tani Oluwaseyi scored six minutes apart in the second half and Minnesota United held on for a 2-1 victory over Atlanta United on Saturday night.

Arriaga ended a scoreless match in the 54th minute with his first goal of the season for Minnesota United (6-2-2). Arriaga scored in his second start and fifth appearance off an assist from Joseph Rosales. It was the fourth assist this season for Rosales with all of them coming in the last three matches.

Minnesota United took a 2-0 lead in the 60th minute on a goal by Oluwaseyi, who has a team-high five goals in three starts and 10 appearances in his first full season with the club. Oluwaseyi, a forward who turns 24 on May 15, got his feet wet last season, playing 11 minutes in two appearances. He was a 2022 draft selection out of St. John's University.

Atlanta United (3-4-3) pulled within a goal in the 82nd minute after Saba Lobjanidze used assists from Giorgos Giakoumakis and Daniel Rios to score for a second time this season.

Dayne St. Clair stopped three shots for Minnesota United, which has won three in a row and entered play one point out of the Western Conference lead.

Brad Guzan totaled three saves for Atlanta United, which went winless in the month of April. Guzan had two saves and St. Clair had one in a scoreless first half.

The two clubs, who both joined the league in 2017, were playing for the first time since 2019. That match ended in a 3-0 victory for Atlanta United, which leads the series 4-2-0.

Atlanta United will host D.C. United on Saturday. Minnesota United returns to action on May 15 when it hosts the Los Angeles Galaxy.

