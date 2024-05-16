Joint streaming venture involving ESPN, Fox, Warner Bros. Discovery will be called Venu Sports

Further details, including pricing and launch timing, will be announced later.

Venu Sports still has many hurdles to clear, including regulatory approval, before it launches.

FuboTV filed an antitrust lawsuit shortly after the joint venture was announced. In its filing, FuboTV said it has tried for years to offer a sports-only streaming service but has been prevented from doing so because ESPN, Fox and Warner Bros. Discovery have imposed bundling requirements.

Sports leagues also have plenty of questions about the venture, with most being unanswered at this point.

It also remains unclear how much NBA content would be available on Venu Sports. ESPN and Warner Bros. Discovery are in negotiations to renew their rights, which expire at the end of next season.

