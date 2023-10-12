Fulton jailer fired after alleged scuffle in Atlanta

Detention officer Shainiqua Bodden, 30, was fired and charged with disorderly conduct Monday. She had worked for the office since March 15 and was a “probationary employee,” according to the Sheriff’s Office.

An officer responding to the reported fight on Forsyth Street saw Bodden and another woman spit on each other, according to Atlanta police incident records. Bodden was wearing a Fulton County Sheriff Officer shirt at the time.

Both women were charged with disorderly conduct and taken to the Atlanta City Detention Center. Bodden told police she had a temporary protection order against the other woman charged, police records show.