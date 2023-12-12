Tom Fanning, the former president and CEO of Atlanta-based utility giant Southern Company, is retiring from his last official post at the company as executive chairman of its board of directors.

Fanning, 66, will step down on December 31, Southern said in a release. For nearly 13 years, Fanning served as the company’s president and CEO. He relinquished both roles earlier this year, but maintained his position atop the company’s board.

When Fanning retires, Chris Womack will take over as chairman. Earlier this year, Womack also assumed the titles of CEO and president from his former boss, becoming the first Black man to lead the company. Womack will likewise be the first African American to chair Southern’s board.