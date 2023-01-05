Southern Company, Georgia Power announce executive leadership changes

“Chris’ leadership, vision and integrity during his career with Southern Company have uniquely prepared him to guide Southern Company into a new era,” said Fanning. “With our recent progress at Plant Vogtle and continued conversion of our operations towards net zero emissions, I believe that now is an ideal time to transition to new leadership.”

Since the mid-2000s, Southern and its subsidiaries have phased out many of their coal-fired power plants, in favor of more renewables. Still, the company relies on natural gas — a fossil fuel that produces enormous amounts of climate-warming emissions — for almost half of its energy.

In a statement, Womack recognized the challenges posed by the ongoing energy transition, but said he was eager to lead the company through them.

“We’re building the future of energy, and I’m excited to continue playing a role in this new capacity,” Womack said. “It is an honor to lead teams working in states across the country that are wholeheartedly dedicated to innovating and delivering both world-class customer service and reliability to our customers.”

As a result of Womack’s move to lead Southern, the company said Kimberly Greene has been appointed the new president, chairman and CEO of Georgia Power. Greene, who has held the same roles since 2018 at Southern Company Gas, will transition to leading Georgia Power effective March 31.

Editor’s note: This is a developing story and will be updated.