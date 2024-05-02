News

Carter Center urges colleges, police to avoid ‘unnecessary escalation’

The Carter Center said Thursday it is “monitoring” protests at universities across the United States, and at Emory University in particular.

“We stand in support of freedom of opinion, expression, and assembly as central tenets of democracy. We urge university leaders and law enforcement to uphold human rights principles and avoid unnecessary escalation; and we urge protesters to remain peaceful as they use their voices to work for change,” the Atlanta-based nonprofit said in a written statement.

Student protests have spread across college campuses in response to Israel’s war in Gaza, where more than 34,000 Palestinians have been killed according to local health officials.

The Carter Center said in its statement that it was monitoring protests at Emory “in particular.” A forceful police response to a protest last week at the private, Atlanta-based university has drawn widespread scrutiny.

The center, founded in 1982 by former President Jimmy Carter and former first lady Rosalynn Carter, has a longstanding partnership with Emory.

The nonprofit in October called for a cease-fire in Gaza and the return of Israeli hostages from Hamas militants.

