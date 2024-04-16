Woman hit, killed by train in Hall County

A woman was fatally struck by a train in Hall County on Monday night, authorities said.

The 35-year-old from Dawsonville was walking along the tracks at Dorsey Street near Industrial Boulevard around 11:40 p.m. when she was hit by a Norfolk Southern train, according to the Hall County Sheriff’s Office. She died at the scene.

“The conductor sounded the train’s horn, but (the woman) did not move from the tracks and was hit,” the sheriff’s office said. “While the body is being sent for an autopsy, investigators do not suspect foul play in the case.”