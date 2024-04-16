BreakingNews
Crime & Public Safety

Woman hit, killed by train in Hall County

The Hall County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a woman was struck and killed by a train Monday night.

By
17 minutes ago

A woman was fatally struck by a train in Hall County on Monday night, authorities said.

The 35-year-old from Dawsonville was walking along the tracks at Dorsey Street near Industrial Boulevard around 11:40 p.m. when she was hit by a Norfolk Southern train, according to the Hall County Sheriff’s Office. She died at the scene.

“The conductor sounded the train’s horn, but (the woman) did not move from the tracks and was hit,” the sheriff’s office said. “While the body is being sent for an autopsy, investigators do not suspect foul play in the case.”

The crash led deputies to shut down Dorsey Street for about two hours early Tuesday between Industrial and Aviation boulevards. No other details were provided by the sheriff’s office.

About the Author

David Aaro is a breaking news reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

