WATCH: Suspected Midtown gunman arrested on murder, aggravated assault charges

After an eight-hour manhunt that sprawled into metro Atlanta on Wednesday, the accused gunman in Midtown’s deadly shooting was arrested about 10 miles away in Cobb County.
Deion Duwane Patterson, 24, faces a murder charge and four counts of aggravated assault in the attack that left one woman dead and four others injured. He was booked into the Fulton County Jail about 10 hours after he allegedly opened fire at the Northside Hospital medical building on West Peachtree Street.
He is scheduled to appear before a judge at the jail at 11:30 a.m. Thursday.
Patterson had an appointment Wednesday at the Northside Medical Midtown facility on West Peachtree Street, which primarily houses doctor’s offices, Atlanta police Deputy Chief Charles Hampton Jr. confirmed. While a motive has not been disclosed, witnesses in the Laureate Medical Group’s office on the 11th floor said the man opened fire in a waiting room after he was told he arrived too late to be seen.
Amy St. Pierre, 38, was killed, her husband confirmed to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. She was an employee of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Four other women, ages 71, 56, 39 and 25, were rushed to Grady Memorial Hospital. Three of them were seriously injured and listed in critical condition late Wednesday. The fourth was said to be stable. Their identities have not been released.
Patterson was gone by the time police arrived at the medical facility shortly after noon. According to police, investigators believe he ran from the building, carjacked a vehicle near 14th and Williams streets and made his way into Cobb.
The vehicle was later recovered from the area surrounding The Battery, just under a mile from the Waterford Place condominiums on Herodian Way, where police caught up with Patterson at about 7:30 p.m.
A video obtained by Channel 2 Action News shows the moment Patterson was taken into custody near the community’s pool.
In the video, the suspect appears to be on his knees and with his hands on the ground as armed officers line up behind him. He eventually lies face down on the grass and officers slowly approach him to put him into handcuffs.
Waterford Place residents said police initially responded to their neighborhood to check out a report of barking dogs. Christy Colwell directed the officers to the area of the neighborhood pool, washhouse and gazebo down the hill, tucked deep into the woods.
“I thought that would be a great place for someone to hide out until dark,” she said. “Ten seconds later, (police) came running back to us, told us to get on the grass, and then all of a sudden there were 30 police cars all heading down there.”
Her neighbor, Alfonso Kiwi, said he saw officers apprehend the suspect before police told him to leave the scene.
“I saw them grab him, and they had him down,” Kiwi said. “All day, I’ve been thinking about this guy, and here he is in our backyard.”
At a first appearance Thursday morning in the jail courtroom, Patterson is expected to be read his charges and procedurally denied bond. Only a Superior Court judge can set bond on a murder charge.
— Staff writer Taylor Croft contributed to this article.
Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com