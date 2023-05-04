WATCH: Suspected Midtown gunman arrested on murder, aggravated assault charges

Four other women, ages 71, 56, 39 and 25, were rushed to Grady Memorial Hospital. Three of them were seriously injured and listed in critical condition late Wednesday. The fourth was said to be stable. Their identities have not been released.

Patterson was gone by the time police arrived at the medical facility shortly after noon. According to police, investigators believe he ran from the building, carjacked a vehicle near 14th and Williams streets and made his way into Cobb.

The vehicle was later recovered from the area surrounding The Battery, just under a mile from the Waterford Place condominiums on Herodian Way, where police caught up with Patterson at about 7:30 p.m.

A video obtained by Channel 2 Action News shows the moment Patterson was taken into custody near the community’s pool.

In the video, the suspect appears to be on his knees and with his hands on the ground as armed officers line up behind him. He eventually lies face down on the grass and officers slowly approach him to put him into handcuffs.

Waterford Place residents said police initially responded to their neighborhood to check out a report of barking dogs. Christy Colwell directed the officers to the area of the neighborhood pool, washhouse and gazebo down the hill, tucked deep into the woods.

“I thought that would be a great place for someone to hide out until dark,” she said. “Ten seconds later, (police) came running back to us, told us to get on the grass, and then all of a sudden there were 30 police cars all heading down there.”

Her neighbor, Alfonso Kiwi, said he saw officers apprehend the suspect before police told him to leave the scene.

“I saw them grab him, and they had him down,” Kiwi said. “All day, I’ve been thinking about this guy, and here he is in our backyard.”

At a first appearance Thursday morning in the jail courtroom, Patterson is expected to be read his charges and procedurally denied bond. Only a Superior Court judge can set bond on a murder charge.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution will be in attendance. Please return to the AJC for updates on this developing story.

— Staff writer Taylor Croft contributed to this article.