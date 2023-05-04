Two victims still in critical condition after Midtown shooting

The two critical patients were back in the operating room Thursday morning. They had undergone surgeries immediately after the shooting and underwent additional procedures today.

Jansen has spoken with the two victims in stable condition, saying they are appreciative but deeply affected by the shooting.

“They have been traumatized. They are very grateful for the support and care they’ve received but they realize that this is a horrific event and the fact that they were in a health care facility just makes it worse,” Jansen said.

But for Grady hospital, this was not an unusual event. Jansen noted that having four patients with gunshot injuries come in at once is not out of the ordinary.

“Unfortunately, in this day and age, seeing shooting victims is almost a daily occurrence,” Jansen said.

The road ahead to a full recovery for the four women will be long and difficult, Jansen said.

“Physically, they all have a ways to go. I think psychologically and mentally, we have to also remember that, the impact on them and their families,” Jansen said. “You know, you can’t underestimate how traumatic this is. And they have a long way to go.”

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution and Report for America are partnering to add more journalists to cover topics important to our community. Please help us fund this important work at ajc.com/give