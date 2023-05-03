Gunman at large following shooting at Atlanta medical office

The injured, Schierbaum said, were 71, 56, 39 and 25 years old. All four were “fighting for their lives” at Grady Memorial Hospital, Dickens said.

The suspect had had minimal contact with law enforcement officers, Schierbaum said.

Authorities gave few details of the shooting. Schierbaum said the police were called to the 11th floor of Northside Hospital Medical Midtown at 12:08 p.m. All the victims were shot in a medical office waiting room, he said.

Surveillance cameras captured images of the shooter leaving the building, and he fled the area in the vehicle he carjacked, Schierbaum said.

A medical assistant who works on the building’s 10th floor, Curtis Allen, told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution that he witnessed two of the shootings while watching a feed from a security camera in another part of the building. Allen had been headed out for lunch about 12:15 when he was greeted by a throng of people including police.

On the video, Allen said, he saw the assailant shoot one woman as she ran away. She dropped to the floor. A second woman, Allen said, was shot as she stepped out of an elevator.

Police evacuated Allen and others from the building to a nearby office, where employees of the medical practice had taken shelter.

Allen said they told him the shooter was a patient who had come with his mother for an appointment. The man became enraged after medical office staff told him he wouldn’t be seen because he had arrived late for the appointment, according to to what witnesses told Allen.

The experience was fraught, Allen said. “It’s just all the emotions you could think of,” he said. “All of those people are elevator buddies. I’ve seen them come and go.”

Three of the victims were in critical condition Wednesday afternoon at Grady, while the other was stable, the hospital’s chief medical officer, Dr. Robert Jansen, said during a news conference.

Initially, police told Grady officials to prepare for as many as 12 patients. The hospital declared a “mass casualty event” and gathered enough surgeons, nurses, chaplains and other personnel to treat the wounded.

The hospital also increased security and briefly suspended visitor access because they were unsure about the suspect’s location.

“We are confident now that we can let visitors back in,” Jansen said.

People in and near the Midtown building were rattled by news of the shooting.

Dr. Ahmed Ali, chief of radiation oncology at the Northside facility, said he reentered the building from his lunch break and encountered a swarm of police officers armed with assault-style rifles.

“A lot of my colleagues are still in there,” he said mid-afternoon.

Dr. Timothy Simon, a colorectal surgeon who works on the 12th floor, said he was performing surgery when he heard shouting. He completed the surgery before security guards escorted him outside.

State Sen. Josh McLaurin, D-Atlanta, was meeting a friend for lunch at Pasta da Pulcinella, next door to where the shootings happened, when he heard other diners talking about it. He sheltered in place at the restaurant with 20 to 30 other customers and employees.

“I am looking outside and I see tactical weapons,” McLaurin, an attorney, said by phone from the restaurant. “People in a lot of gear walking on the sidewalk. Helmets. That sort of thing. It’s still a pretty active operation, it seems like. Lots of law enforcement in the area. Obviously, earlier there were a lot more.”

McLaurin tweeted about the shootings, at one point declaring: “We don’t have to live like this.”

Politicians also weighed in on the shooting.

The White House was monitoring developments in the shooting, presidential press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said.

On the floor of the U.S. Senate, Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-Ga.) delivered an emotional speech, noting that his own children were locked down in their school.

The shooting, Warnock said, “underscores the fact that none of us is safe, no matter where we are.”

“Tragically, we act as if this is routine,” he said. “We behave as if this is normal. It is not normal. It is not right that we live in a country where nobody is safe no matter where they are.”