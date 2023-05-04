Names released of 4 women injured in Midtown shooting

The names of those injured in a Midtown shooting were released Thursday in arrest warrants obtained by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
Deion Patterson, 24, is accused of shooting five women with a semi-automatic handgun Wednesday afternoon inside the Northside Medical Midtown building. Amy St. Pierre, 38, died at the scene, according to police.
Others injured include Lisa Glynn, Georgette Whitlow, Jazzmin Daniel and Alesha Hollinger, according to Patterson’s warrants. He was arrested Wednesday night after a massive manhunt led to Cobb County.
According to police, Glynn was shot in the abdomen, Whitlow was shot in the arm, Daniel was hit multiple times in the abdomen area and Hollinger was shot in the face.
An update is expected on the women’s conditions later today at Grady Memorial Hospital.
