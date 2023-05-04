Names released of 4 women injured in Midtown shooting

Deion Patterson, 24, is accused of shooting five women with a semi-automatic handgun Wednesday afternoon inside the Northside Medical Midtown building. Amy St. Pierre, 38, died at the scene, according to police.

Others injured include Lisa Glynn, Georgette Whitlow, Jazzmin Daniel and Alesha Hollinger, according to Patterson’s warrants. He was arrested Wednesday night after a massive manhunt led to Cobb County.