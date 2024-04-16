BreakingNews
TRAFFIC UPDATE | Fatal multi-vehicle wreck closes I-75 South in Henry County
U.S. Senate to hold committee hearing on mail delays

The U.S. Senate will hold a hearing to discuss widespread mail delays.

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

The U.S. Senate will hold a hearing to discuss widespread mail delays. (Arvin Temkar / arvin.temkar@ajc.com)
46 minutes ago

The U.S. Senate will discuss postal service woes plaguing metro Atlantans at a committee hearing on Tuesday.

The hearing comes after U.S. Sens. U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff sent letters to USPS Postmaster Gen. Louis DeJoy, demanding answers about the mail delays at the Atlanta Regional Processing and Distribution Center in Palmetto. Some USPS customers have reported week-long delays.

“The timely delivery of mail across the nation is a vital public service,” the letter read. “I urge you to expeditiously investigate the reported delays across the metro Atlanta area and to take any necessary and appropriate actions to ameliorate any issues.”

The Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee hearing will start at 10 a.m. on Capitol Hill. DeJoy will be present.

Rosana Hughes is a reporter on the breaking news team.

