Metro Atlanta

USPS mail delays causing frustration among metro Atlanta residents

A view of the U.S. Post Office at Perimeter Village in Atlanta on Wednesday, December 27, 2023. (Arvin Temkar / arvin.temkar@ajc.com)

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

A view of the U.S. Post Office at Perimeter Village in Atlanta on Wednesday, December 27, 2023. (Arvin Temkar / arvin.temkar@ajc.com)
By
53 minutes ago

Many metro-Atlanta residents are having issues with delays in mail delivery.

Mail is moving slow, and sometimes packages don’t leave facility at which they are dropped off for several days, customers told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Courtney McKenzie, who runs a small T-shirt company, visited a Dunwoody post office Friday and said the delays have been affecting her business and causing customer complaints.

She said in one case her package didn’t leave the post office for four days after being dropped off.

Courtney McKenzie, who runs a small T-shirt company, visited a Dunwoody post office on Friday, and said the delays have been affecting her business and causing customer complaints.

Credit: Jillian Price/AJC

icon to expand image

Credit: Jillian Price/AJC

“My packages used take like two to three days to get somewhere and now taking four to seven,” McKenzie said, adding that even priority mail takes “an extra two to three days on top of what they’re telling us it’s supposed to be.”

U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff sent a letter to USPS Postmaster Gen. Louis DeJoy on Thursday, demanding answers about the mail delays at the Atlanta Regional Processing and Distribution Center in Palmetto.

“Postal customers in Georgia are increasingly reporting untraceable or stalled packages ... in some cases for up to weeks,” Ossoff’s letter says. “The timely delivery of mail across the nation is a vital public service. I urge you to expeditiously investigate the reported delays across the metro Atlanta area and to take any necessary and appropriate actions to ameliorate any issues.”

Fred Johnston, another Dunwoody customer, had a similar issue trying to send a package to his niece in California to celebrate Girls Day, a Japanese holiday that’s celebrated March 3.

On Feb. 26, Johnston paid about $25 for two-day delivery, hoping the package would be delivered early.

“I try to get on time with my crazy, but I can’t count on it. It’s the U.S. Post Office,” Johnston said. It’s his tax dollars, not at work, he said.

Credit: Jillian Price/AJC

icon to expand image

Credit: Jillian Price/AJC

It was delivered three days after the holiday.

“In both everyday delivery and express delivery, things from Atlanta to either Atlanta or across the country, come late. I try to strategize by mailing early,” Johnston said.

He’s sent other holiday cards, like for the Persian New Year or St. Patrick’s Day, well in advance, just hoping it will be delivered on time.

“My people know I’m crazy. And I try to get on time with my crazy, but I can’t count on it. It’s the U.S. Post Office,” Johnston said.

About the Author

Follow Jillian Price on twitter

Jillian Price covers local news for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. She is a graduate of Baylor University and the University of Texas at Austin. She joined the AJC in 2022 and mainly covers Gwinnett County cities.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Miguel Martinez

ATLANTA FALCONS
What is tampering? A closer look at Falcons deal for Kirk Cousins2h ago

Credit: Jim Gaines

Fulton property tax payments back online after hack
1h ago

Credit: Elissa Eubanks

Atlanta water treatment leak sends E. coli surging in Chattahoochee River
9h ago

Parking expansion to offer more options near Hartsfield-Jackson airport
9h ago

Parking expansion to offer more options near Hartsfield-Jackson airport
9h ago

Credit: Steve Schaefer/AJC

Is Georgia a top Biden target? Some Democrats fret it won’t be
9h ago
The Latest

Credit: Sara Gregory

Recycling is up in DeKalb after changes
1h ago
Population: How large is metro Atlanta?
1h ago
Fulton property tax payments back online after hack
1h ago
Featured

Credit: Courtesy of Ryker Sixkiller

Stickball: Native American sport gains new attention in Georgia
How Atlanta’s Black influencers are preparing for a potential TikTok ban
21h ago
Why your allergies are acting up now and how to get relief