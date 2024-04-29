Incumbents McBath, Scott decline to debate but still draw challengers’ focus

Cobb County Commissioner Jerica Richardson, who is running against Mcbath in the 6th district, initially said she would not stay in the race if an incumbent qualified, but she later changed her mind. Richardson has faulted McBath for refusing to participate in voter forums.

“I have a significant amount of respect for the congresswoman, and I appreciate all that she has done to serve us in the House,” Richardson said. “But I really do believe that if we’re going to look at this new majority Black district, the newest one in the state of Georgia, we’ve got to be able to be there for people.”

The 6th Congressional District now consists of Atlanta’s north and west suburbs.

The race’s third candidate, Mandisha A. Thomas, is a member of the Georgia House representing portions of Fulton, Douglas and Coweta counties. She unseated a longtime incumbent in 2020.

During the 13th District debate, former East Point City Council member Karen Rene said Scott was doing voters a disservice by not engaging with his opponents.

“This is a process where residents, our constituents, have an opportunity to not just hear our voice, but understand where we are going and our ideas of helping our communities grow,” Rene said.

With Scott not in attendance, much of the attention turned to Marcus Flowers. Two years ago, Flowers raised millions of dollars as he faced off against Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene in northwest Georgia’s 14th District.

Sunday, the retired defense contractor faced questions about why he decided to run this year in the district representing Atlanta’s east and south suburbs. He said that his home was drawn out of Greene’s 14th District so he decided to run where he has family nearby. He said he plans to move to the district.

But he said the motivations that prompted him to challenge Greene after the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol remain unchanged.

“I’m running to preserve our democracy and to fix the problems that we have in our democracy,” Flowers said.

In addition to Flowers and Rene, two other candidates participated in Sunday’s debate. Brian Johnson said his campaign is focused on reaching younger voters, particularly around the issue of legalizing marijuana, which he supports. Rashid Malik focused heavily on international affairs, particularly on the need to end the conflict between Israel and Hamas and bring peace to the Middle East.

Two others running against Scott in the May 21 primary, substitute teacher Uloma Kama and former South Fulton City Councilman Mark Baker, also did not attend the debate. Baker placed a distant second to Scott in the 2022 primary.

Early voting for the general primary has begun and will run through May 17. Primary election day for in-person voting is May 21. For more information visit Georgia Decides, a project of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution and The Atlanta Civic Circle.