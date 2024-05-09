BreakingNews
Georgia Supreme Court dismisses case challenging Cobb electoral map
Crime & Public Safety

Union City firefighter accidently shot at fire station, officials say

A Union City firefighter was shot late Wednesday at a fire station off Shannon Parkway, officials said.

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

A Union City firefighter was shot late Wednesday at a fire station off Shannon Parkway, officials said.
By
34 minutes ago

A firefighter was hospitalized after being accidentally shot late Wednesday at a station in Union City, officials said.

The shooting occurred just before midnight at Fire Station 42 in the 6300 block of Shannon Parkway. The firefighter, whose name was not released, was taken within minutes to Grady Memorial Hospital, where they are in critical condition but considered stable, according to a news release from the fire department.

“While early indications suggest that the incident was accidental, we await the investigation’s findings to provide a comprehensive understanding of the events that transpired,” fire officials said.

No other details were provided by the department on what led to the shooting. It’s unclear if the firefighter shot themselves or were struck by someone else.

Officials said the Fairburn Fire Department helped to cover emergency calls to the station “during this challenging time.”

“The city will continue to update the situation as more information becomes available,” the release added. “Our thoughts and prayers are with the injured firefighter and their family, and we ask the community to join us in offering support.”

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

About the Author

David Aaro is a breaking news reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Editors' Picks

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Marjorie Taylor Greene faces GOP backlash after failed bid to oust speaker2h ago

BREAKING
Georgia Supreme Court dismisses case challenging Cobb electoral map
16m ago

Credit: John Spink

Thieves break through roof of Atlanta strip club, steal $250K, cops say
33m ago

Credit: JOHN SPINK / AJC

Exams, credit checks harmed Black firefighter applicants in Cobb, DOJ alleges
37m ago

Credit: JOHN SPINK / AJC

Exams, credit checks harmed Black firefighter applicants in Cobb, DOJ alleges
37m ago

Credit: John Spink

Storm, tornado threat moves out of metro Atlanta
13m ago
The Latest

Credit: John Spink

Thieves break through roof of Atlanta strip club, steal $250K, cops say
33m ago
Family of trooper killed on duty receives his college diploma today
1h ago
Man, 3 children found shot to death inside car at Gwinnett park
Featured

15 things to do this weekend: Mother’s Day, Beltline Lantern Parade
Glamour knows no age: Atlanta fashion show brings seniors to the runway
Court of Appeals to review DA removal ruling in Trump Georgia election case