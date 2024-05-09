Union City firefighter accidently shot at fire station, officials say

A firefighter was hospitalized after being accidentally shot late Wednesday at a station in Union City, officials said.

The shooting occurred just before midnight at Fire Station 42 in the 6300 block of Shannon Parkway. The firefighter, whose name was not released, was taken within minutes to Grady Memorial Hospital, where they are in critical condition but considered stable, according to a news release from the fire department.

“While early indications suggest that the incident was accidental, we await the investigation’s findings to provide a comprehensive understanding of the events that transpired,” fire officials said.

No other details were provided by the department on what led to the shooting. It’s unclear if the firefighter shot themselves or were struck by someone else.

Officials said the Fairburn Fire Department helped to cover emergency calls to the station “during this challenging time.”

“The city will continue to update the situation as more information becomes available,” the release added. “Our thoughts and prayers are with the injured firefighter and their family, and we ask the community to join us in offering support.”

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.