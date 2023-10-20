TRAFFIC ALERT | I-75 North in Cobb blocked by overturned tractor-trailer

The crash happened just before 12:15 p.m. and resulted in the closure of all lanes just before North Marietta Parkway. The scene is not expected to clear until 2 p.m., according to the Georgia Department of Transportation.

🚨 RED ALERT Marietta: I-75/nb all lanes blocked at N. Marietta Pkwy (Exit 265) due to a rollover Tractor Trailer crash. Take Hwy 41 as an alt. #ATLTraffic pic.twitter.com/Smwvnh4xVX — Triple Team Traffic (@WSBTraffic) October 20, 2023

Traffic is quickly backing up in both directions on the interstate. Drivers should use U.S. 41 as an alternate route, the WSB 24-hour Traffic Center reported.

Officials have not released any information about what caused the crash or if anyone was injured.

We’re working to learn more.

