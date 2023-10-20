BreakingNews
TRAFFIC ALERT | I-75 North in Cobb blocked by overturned tractor-trailer

An overturned tractor-trailer is blocking all northbound lanes of I-75 in Cobb County on Friday afternoon.

The crash happened just before 12:15 p.m. and resulted in the closure of all lanes just before North Marietta Parkway. The scene is not expected to clear until 2 p.m., according to the Georgia Department of Transportation.

Traffic is quickly backing up in both directions on the interstate. Drivers should use U.S. 41 as an alternate route, the WSB 24-hour Traffic Center reported.

Officials have not released any information about what caused the crash or if anyone was injured.

We’re working to learn more.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

Henri Hollis is a reporter for the breaking news team. Formerly a freelance writer and photographer working with the food and dining section, he began covering breaking news full-time in January 2021. He is a lifelong Atlantan and a graduate of Georgia Tech.

