Teen charged in high school football player’s death before state championship

A 19-year-old was arrested after GBI investigators linked him to the killing of a Manchester High School football player the weekend before the team played for a state championship, the state agency announced Tuesday.
A’darius Jashawn Williams, of Manchester, was identified as a suspect in the killing and has been booked into the Meriwether County Jail, according to the GBI. Manchester police asked the state agency to investigate after a dead body was found behind a home on 3rd Avenue on Dec. 10, about half a mile from the high school.
Few details were initially released, including the cause of death, but the victim was publicly identified as Brandon Smith, a sophomore at Manchester High. According to the GBI, he died from a gunshot wound.
Smith was last seen Dec. 7 and reported missing two days later, the GBI said. After a 911 caller reported the body, Smith was identified and investigators said they suspected foul play.
Investigators linked Williams to the incident and determined that he and Smith had been involved in an argument, the GBI said. The argument escalated until Williams shot and killed Smith, according to the state agency.
The day after Smith’s body was found, Manchester played Bowdon High School in the Class A Division II final at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. It was the first time Manchester made it to a state championship since 1997, and the team honored Smith by wearing decals of his number, 52, on their helmets. The team captains carried Smith’s jersey to the pregame coin toss ceremony, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution previously reported. Manchester ultimately lost the game 28-27.
Williams was booked into the Meriwether jail, the GBI said. The state agency did not say when he was arrested or if he had been scheduled for a bond hearing.
The investigation remains open and the GBI has asked that anyone with information about Smith’s death to contact the Columbus Field Office by calling 706-565-7888. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477), visiting https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.
