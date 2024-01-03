Teen charged in high school football player’s death before state championship

Smith was last seen Dec. 7 and reported missing two days later, the GBI said. After a 911 caller reported the body, Smith was identified and investigators said they suspected foul play.

Investigators linked Williams to the incident and determined that he and Smith had been involved in an argument, the GBI said. The argument escalated until Williams shot and killed Smith, according to the state agency.

The day after Smith’s body was found, Manchester played Bowdon High School in the Class A Division II final at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. It was the first time Manchester made it to a state championship since 1997, and the team honored Smith by wearing decals of his number, 52, on their helmets. The team captains carried Smith’s jersey to the pregame coin toss ceremony, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution previously reported. Manchester ultimately lost the game 28-27.

Williams was booked into the Meriwether jail, the GBI said. The state agency did not say when he was arrested or if he had been scheduled for a bond hearing.

The investigation remains open and the GBI has asked that anyone with information about Smith’s death to contact the Columbus Field Office by calling 706-565-7888. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477), visiting https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.